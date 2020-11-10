ONLINE: Mindful Movement

media release:Tuesdays: November 10 - December 15, 12 noon - 12:45pm

Looking for some time to relax and recharge? Need some one-on-one time for yourself? This 45 minute class is all about taking care of ourselves through gentle breathing, movement, and calming the nervous system. Benefits include finding more balance, focus, and calm throughout your day.

Alicia Wright has more than 10 years of teaching experience, offering integrative services including yoga, Pilates, strength training, and meditation. In December 2020, she will also hold a master's in mental health counseling. Alicia teaches techniques that will allow you to feel mentally focused, physically strong, and emotionally at ease. It is her goal to create a low-pressure atmosphere where students can relax, restore, and find balance.

Register in advance for this FREE Zoom webinar series: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information (link and passcode) about joining the webinar series.