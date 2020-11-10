ONLINE: Mindful Movement
media release:Tuesdays: November 10 - December 15, 12 noon - 12:45pm
Looking for some time to relax and recharge? Need some one-on-one time for yourself? This 45 minute class is all about taking care of ourselves through gentle breathing, movement, and calming the nervous system. Benefits include finding more balance, focus, and calm throughout your day.
Alicia Wright has more than 10 years of teaching experience, offering
Register in advance for this FREE Zoom webinar series: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information (link and passcode) about joining the webinar series.