press release: Local author and mindfulness expert Mare Chapman will describe the common cultural conditioning that adversely affects nearly all women - in body, mind and spirit - which leads to losing self in relationships, chronic self-doubt, anxiety, and depression. Then, based on years of study and validating science, she will describe how mindfulness is applied to transform these patterns to build a healthy, empowering relationship with authentic self. This vital information is so needed for women, especially at this time.