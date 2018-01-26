press release: Fridays, January 26 to March 16, 9:30am-Noon with a day retreat Sunday, March 4

Mindfulness Meditation is a non-sectarian, research-based form of meditation derived from a 2,500 year old Buddhist practice. Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) is an eight-week course based on systematic training in mindfulness. The creator of the curriculum, Jon Kabat Zin, defines mindfulness as moment-to-moment non-judgmental awareness. During this course, we will develop new ways to deal with stressors in our lives based on the awareness, insight, and compassion that naturally arise from paying attention mindfully.

Jenny Lee is a trained MBSR teacher, yoga instructor, and graduate student at the University of Wisconsin’s School of Social Work. Join Jenny for this 8-week series on how to cultivate daily mindfulness and a seated meditation practice, both formally (i.e., as a daily seated meditation practice) and informally (i.e., in one's moment by moment experience). This series will support beginning meditators as well as those meditators who are familiar with mindfulness practices. Students should be willing to cultivate a daily practice. Please wear comfortable clothes. Please register online or call to ensure your space.

Cost: $255. Call for low income, work trade, and scholarship rates