ONLINE: MINDing YOUR Business

media release: The VBOC @ WWBIC and its partners understand the importance of women-owned business in both the veteran and military spouse community. A special emphasis has been placed on providing ongoing technical assistance, entrepreneurial programming, and business development assistance to these individuals as they continue to lead the way in providing business service to their communities.

The 1st Annual Business & Wellness Virtual Summit will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 8:30am-3:30pm and is for any and all women veteran business owners and female military spouse business owners across the three-state region (WI, IL, MN) serviced by and through The VBOC @ WWBIC. The event will present speaker experts on topics ranging from Managing Mental Health as an Entrepreneur, to Social Media Marketing and Branding, to Managing your Finances through Financial Literacy as an Entrepreneur, and much more.

“As a female Veteran and small business owner, I believe that it is imperative to provide programming and events that not only educate and empower women business owners but also prepares them to be successful, which places them in a position to maintain and scale their businesses. Much of this comes in the form of ensuring a balanced form of wellness in all areas and unfortunately, as women, we tend to bypass this or ignore it all together. Our VBOC wants to make sure that the clients we assist are 100% prepared to win in their businesses!” - VBOC @ WWBIC Co-Director, Dr. Makeba Butler.

The VBOC @ WWBIC, hosted by WWBIC, is an SBA funded program that provides business development and technical assistance services to active duty military, veterans, and military-connected family members. Our VBOC serves Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota and our team serves as a direct connector for the military community, to external partners, veteran servicing organizations, and affiliated agencies. To learn more about the VBOC @ WWBIC, visit www.wwbic.com/veterans