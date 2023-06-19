Minecraft Done Right

media release: Taliesin Youth Camp

July 24-28, 2023, 9am-4pm, Taliesin Hillside Drafting Studio (meet at Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green

Students will collaborate to build Wright-inspired houses and structures in Minecraft: Education Edition using Wright’s principles of design and living in nature.

The hub for this architecture workshop will be the original drafting studio at Taliesin’s Hillside Home School building, where Wright and his apprentices built and created the Broadacre City model themselves. The schedule will blend time spent building in Minecraft with outdoor hikes on the Taliesin property for inspiration and class discussion about sustainable living.

Our small class sizes allow us to accompany the students through their individual design processes, building on their individual skills and challenging them to explore beyond. Students will study Wright’s blueprints and photographs of famous houses and projects to translate into Minecraft.

Classes will be led by a Microsoft Minecraft Global Mentor who has taught middle school classes using Minecraft: Education Edition since 2015.

Each student will need to bring a laptop computer to camp, and the Minecraft Education software will need to be downloaded in advance of camp. Detailed instructions will be sent a week in advance of camp.

Cost: $450 (includes materials and lunch)