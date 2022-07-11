RSVP for Minecraft Done Wright

media release: This introductory summer camp will engage with the essential elements of architecture and design as they explore the natural and built environment of the Taliesin estate through the world of Minecraft.

Students will collaborate to build Wright-inspired houses and structures in Minecraft: Education Edition using Wright’s principles of design and living in nature.

The hub for this architecture workshop will be the original drafting studio at Taliesin’s Hillside Home School building, where Wright and his apprentices built and created the Broadacre City model themselves. The schedule will blend time spent building Minecraft with outdoor hikes on the Taliesin property for inspiration and class discussion about sustainable living.

Our small class sizes allow us to accompany the students through design processes, building on their skills and challenging them to explore beyond. Students will study Wright’s blueprints and photographs of famous houses and projects to translate into Minecraft.

Classes will be led by a Microsoft Minecraft Global Mentor who has taught middle school classes using Minecraft: Education Edition since 2015.

Technology required: Laptop or tablet with Minecraft Education software downloaded in advance of the student’s first day of camp. Detailed instructions will be sent a week before camp.

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for camps and will be awarded at $120 each. The scholarship deadline is May 15, 2022.

Transportation: Shuttle service from Middleton will be available for an additional $80 per week. Minimum of 7 students needed for the shuttle to run. Please contact us for more details.