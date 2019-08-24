Mineral Point Blues Festival

press release: Mineral Point Historical Society presents the first annual Mineral Point Blues & Roots Festival, supporting our unique Mineral Point history and Mineral Point Music Boosters through a fun event filled with local and regional musicians, on Saturday, August 24 from 1-10 p.m. on the grounds of Orchard Lawn in Mineral Point, WI. Lineup features The Jimmys, Omar Coleman, Katherine Davis Blues Band, Chicago Bound with Willie Buck, Jimi “Primetime” Smith Trio, Rick Harris with Steve Brown, and Boo Mullarky. Tickets $20, in advance at MineralPointHistory.org or at the event. Beer, hard cider, wine, soda, water, and food available onsite. No carry-ins. Bring a chair and enjoy the fun. For more info contact MineralPointHistory.org

Make it a weekend and enjoy The Kerosene Kites at the Mineral Point Opera House Friday night, and stay for a Sunday blues brunch, 11-1 at Cafe 43 with Chicago Bound and Willie Buck.