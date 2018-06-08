press release: The 2nd annual Mineral Point Chamber Music Festival will take place June 8-10, 2018. Three concerts by three young professional classical chamber music ensembles will be presented in the recently restored historic Mineral Point Opera House, an ideal chamber music venue with excellent acoustics. in addition, two free concerts will be held on saturday afternoon indoors, and Sunday afternoon outdoors, weather permitting.

Friday, June 8 7:30pm: Artu Duo, University of Minnesota

FANTASIESTUCKE - Robert Schumann; CELLO SONATA No. 2 - Bohuslav Martinu; CELLO SONATA, Op. 5 No. 2 - Ludwig van Beethoven

Saturday, June 9 1:30pm: Free Concert for All, Congregational UCC Church, lower level, 300 Maiden Street. Each ensemble will play 15 minutes of music, with time for questions from the audience.

VARIATIONS ON A THEME BY ROSSINI – Bohuslav Martinu; IMMER LEISER WIRD MEIN SCHLUMMER, OP. 105, #2 – Johannes Brahms; PIANO TRIO Op. 1, No.1, second movement – Ludwig van Beethoven; PIANO TRIO No.2, Op. 67, second movement – Dmitri Shostakovich; THREE BRIEF PIECES – Jacques Ibert; SERENADE, OP. 7 – Richard Strauss

Saturday, June 9 7:30pm: Volante Winds, Indiana University

SUMMER MUSIC, Op. 31 -Samuel Barber; SERENADE - Karl Pilss; WIND QUINTET - Gyorgy Orban; POTPOURRI FANTASTICO SUL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA - Giulio Briccialdi

Sunday, June 10 12:30pm: Festival Brass Ensemble, Free Concert in Library Park

VIENNA PHILHARMONIC FANFARE – Richard Strauss; WEDDING CHORALE – Karl Pilss; BONES – Spiritual; ADAGIO FOR STRINGS – Samuel Barber; CANON – Johann Pachelbel; PRELUDE & FUGUE – Felix Mendelssohn; THREE PIECES FROM “WATER MUSIC” – G. F. Handel

Sunday, June 10 1:30pm: Zima Piano Trio, Indiana University

PIANO TRIO IN A MINOR - Maurice Ravel; PIANO TRIO No. 2, Op. 66 - Felix Mendelssohn