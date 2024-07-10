media release: Bring the whole family out for Mingo Mania Wednesday, July 10, from 6-8pm at Breese Stevens Field, presented by Dental Health Associates of Madison!

•Meet the whole Forward Madison FC Team

•Free custom Posters for autographs

•Balloon Animals from Neil the Real Deal

•Full Petting Zoo

•Photo booth

•Arts & Crafts

•Games

•Giveaways

•Food & Drink available for purchase