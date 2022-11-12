media release: Start that book you've been meaning to write during National Novel Writing Month! Local author Rachel Werner will lead a session on how to get started writing your book with helpful tips and advice on choosing a genre, goal mapping, creating authentic characters and more. In this Mini Book Writing Bootcamp, Werner will answer questions about the publishing process locally and provide helpful resources and book recommendations to help you along the way. REGISTER for this 1.5-hour virtual session to kick-start your writing!

Registration is required; all are welcome. This event is intended for ages 18+.