Mini Explorer Hike
Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Come to a free hike with a Dane County Staff member. This program's goal is to get our youngest explorers comfortable in and enjoying the outdoors. The path is flat, grassy terrain that may not be suitable for a stroller.
Come have fun with other families and get in a short hike with your littles.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
This is drop in event. No Registration Required
Info
Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532
Environment, Kids & Family