media release: About Minnesota Røkkr Home Series: Call of Duty Esports

Esports comes alive in person. Be part of Call of Duty League history at the Orpheum Theater and watch Minnesota Røkkr compete against Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers in front of a packed house of Call of Duty fans. With a coveted spot at Major 4 on the line—and the support of Minnesota Røkkr’s hometown crowd ringing in their ears—these three teams are ready to throw down the gauntlet. Be there.

Minnesota Røkkr is one of twelve franchised teams in the Call of Duty League. The team’s current roster consists of veteran superstar Dillon “Attach” Price, the decorated European powerhouse duo of Ben “Bance” Bance and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan, and rising breakout player Marcus “Afro” Reid.