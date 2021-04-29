ONLINE: Minority Business Certifications Demystified

media release: Are you a minority business owner looking to expand the reach of your business to government opportunities in the city of Madison, Dane County, WisDOT state highways, and/or the state of Wisconsin?

Do the acronyms DBE, MBE and TBE sound like alphabet soup? If so, this is the virtual event for you!

Please join our virtual platform to learn about each government program’s unique certification requirements and tips for successfully bidding on government contracts.