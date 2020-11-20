ONLINE: Minority-, Women-, Veteran- and Disabled-Owned Business Certifications
press release: COVID has forced small businesses to reimagine traditional operations and pivot to reflect the changing times. WWBIC has responded by developing a fluid, comprehensive series that provides content and resources on relevant topics from reputable experts in the field. Friday Feature focuses on one topic in an open forum, panel type format. It will include plenty of time for Q&A and discussion. NO FEE
