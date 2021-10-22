ONLINE: Miriam Toews

media release:Alternating between the exuberant, precocious voice of young Swiv and her irrepressible, tenacious Grandma, Fight Night, is a love letter to mothers and grandmothers, and to all the women who are still fighting—painfully, ferociously—for a way to live on their own terms. Author Miriam Toews will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her newest book, Fight Night. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-fight-night. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

“You're a small thing,” Grandma writes, “and you must learn to fight.” Swiv's Grandma, Elvira, has been fighting all her life. From her upbringing in a strict religious community, she has fought those who wanted to take away her joy, her independence, and her spirit. She has fought to make peace with her loved ones when they have chosen to leave her. And now, even as her health fails, Grandma is fighting for her family: for her daughter, partnerless and in the third term of a pregnancy; and for her granddaughter Swiv, a spirited nine-year-old who has been suspended from school. Cramped together in their Toronto home, on the precipice of extraordinary change, Grandma and Swiv undertake a vital new project, setting out to explain their lives in letters they will never send.

Miriam Toews is the author of seven previous bestselling novels, Women Talking, All My Puny Sorrows, Summer of My Amazing Luck, A Boy of Good Breeding, A Complicated Kindness, The Flying Troutmans, and Irma Voth, and one work of nonfiction, Swing Low: A Life. She is the winner of the Governor General’s Award for Fiction, the Libris Award for Fiction Book of the Year, the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, and the Writers' Trust Engel/Findley Award. She lives in Toronto.

The Wisconsin Book Festival is presented by Madison Public Library in partnership with Madison Public Library Foundation. For program details and the full schedule, go to wisconsinbookfestival.org.

