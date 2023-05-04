media release: A learning event for adults online via Zoom. Registration required. Limit to 100 participants.

For people who love the game-or just love a good under-dog story, join us for a discussion with sports journalist Mirin Fader! In this author discussion, Fader will discuss her writing process as well as the ins and outs of Sports journalism.

Fader is a senior staff writer for The Ringer and the New York Times best-selling author of the book Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP, based off her profile of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his youngest brother, Alex Antetokounmpo. It is also a Los Angeles Times Bestseller, Wall Street Journal Bestseller, USA Today Bestseller, Publishers Weekly Bestseller.

Contact Kara at kripley@oregonlibrary.org if you have questions or need special accommodation.

The program is made possible through funding from the Friends of the Oregon Library.