press release:The free miscarriage support group is open to individuals and couples that have lost a pregnancy before 20 weeks gestation. The purpose of this group is to connect with others that have experienced a loss and to have a safe place to share your story.

No commitment is necessary but I do ask that you register for the event by contacting julie@kullcounselingmadison. com. The group meets the first Thursday of the month from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Kull Counseling.