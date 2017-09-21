Misogyny & the Alt-Right

press release: From the Nazi slogan “church, kitchen, children” to today's “men's rights” activists, misogyny has always been a tenet of the far right. We’ll discuss the roots of the alt-right's misogyny and how their project aligns them with powerful figures in the Trump administration, from notoriously anti-choice Vice President Mike Pence to Betsy DeVos, the education secretary who met with men’s rights activists before deciding to dismantle the Title IX protections for survivors of sexual assault on college campuses. And importantly, we’ll talk about what it will take to stop the rollback on the rights of women and LGBTQ folks to win the future we deserve. This discussion will help direct our work this fall as we organize to fight the right and build the left.

The meeting will be held in room 1313 of Sterling Hall.