Miss Bennet: Chrismas at Pemberly

7:30 pm on 12/8-9 and 14-15 and 2 pm, 12/10 & 16. $25.

media release: Madison Theatre Guild

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, MISS BENNET continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

Performed on the Evjue Stage