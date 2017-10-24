press release: Miss Major is a veteran of the Stonewall Rebellion and a survivor of Attica State Prison, a former sex worker, an elder, and a community leader and human rights activist. She is simply “Mama” to many in her community. Her personal story and activism for transgender civil rights intersects LGBT struggles for justice and equality from the 1960s to today. At the center of her activism is her fierce advocacy for her girls, trans women of color who have survived police brutality and incarceration in men’s jails and prisons.

Please join WUD Distinguished Lecture Series, the LGBT Campus Center, and the Multicultural Student Center for An Evening with Miss Major Griffin Gracy. The doors to Shannon Hall will open at 7:00pm. The one hour lecture is to begin at 7:30pm, followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Beginning at 9:00pm, there will be a reception in the Sunset Lounge (across from the entrance to Shannon Hall). Sign language interpreters will be provided. If you need another accomodation to attend this event, please contact Megan Spletzer at spletzer@wisc.edu. All accomodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.

This event is part of a celebration of the 25th birthday of the LGBT Campus Center, presented with the LGBT Campus Center and Multicultural Student Center.