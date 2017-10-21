press release: Several times per year, Miss Pole holds donation events for various charitable causes within our community. From October through December, all proceeds from Miss Pole donation events go toward tangible holiday needs for "2017 Holiday Help" an adopt-a-family program through the Milwaukee Journey House! Whether you're in the mood to party or perform, registration is NOW open for our annual Miss Pole Halloween Party & Student Showcase!

Pole partygoers can sample some freaky foods & beverages and partake in anything from pole play to tarot card readings! You won't want to miss the costume contest, raffle, or pole dance themed games for your chance to win an assortment of Miss Pole prizes! We'll finish off the night by watching amazing students and instructors perform in our annual showcase!