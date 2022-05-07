media release: The 2022 Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA competition shows will return to Middleton for the first time since 2009.

The statewide contestants in both competitions will compete during the staged preliminary show at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th at the Madison Marriott West Hotel, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The semi-finalists chosen Saturday night will be announced for both competitions during the finale crowning show at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. It will be the first time that the joint state pageants had been held at that facility since the 2008 competition was staged there in Sept. 2007.

After leaving the Middleton hotel, the state pageant events moved to Middleton High School's Performing Arts Center for the next two years before moving to Fond du Lac in 2010. Last May, Wisconsin Dells hosted the pageants for the first time when the event was staged there on May 23, 2021 at the Chula Vista Resort and Hotel.

Returning to crown their successors this weekend will be the reigning Miss Wisconsin-USA 2021, Samantha Catherine Keaton, 21, of Milwaukee, formerly from Austin, Texas; and the current Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA 2021, Shreya Gundelly, 19, of Mequon, who became the first-ever East-Indian American woman to win the Wisconsin teen pageant, and later was a Top 16 semi-finalist at the 2021 Miss Teen-USA pageant last November in Tulsa, Okla.

Tickets for the 2022 double state pageants in Middleton will be available at the door and also by purchase from the state pageant website.