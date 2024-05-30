media release: Missing Threads, The Story of the Wisconsin Indian Child Welfare Act

Thursday, May 30, 2024

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

“Imagine someone coming into your home and taking your child away and putting them in a culture that is not of your own. Imagine how you and that child would feel.” ~ Judge Eugene White-Fish

Please join us for a virtual screening of the award-winning film Missing Threads, The Story of the Wisconsin Indian Child Welfare Act. This important documentary provides first-hand accounts of the heart-breaking tragedy of Indian children who lost their families and culture by being placed into foster care. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A session on the making of the film with the writer, producer, and director, Susan Reetz.

For an in-depth look at the Wisconsin Indian Child Welfare Act (WICWA), watch for our June 12th webinar with Attorney Kris Goodwill who is featured in the film!

Free | Registration is limited to 500 participants

Register for the live webinar by clicking here! Licensed foster parents will receive 1.5 training credits for participation in this webinar. Each individual participant must register separately in order to receive credit. Questions? Call us at 1-800-762-8063 or email info@wifamilyconnectionscenter.org