Mission Impossible: Fallout

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 148 min | DCP | Dir. Christopher McQuarrie

Fri November 30 | 5:30 PM; Sat December 1 | 8:00 PM; Sun December 2 | 6:00 PM

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout is an unrelentingly consistent action movie, with not a single sequence wasted before the next big stunt." - Andrew Whalen (Newsweek)

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
