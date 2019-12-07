Mission (Jerry Garcia Band tribute), Magic Conch, The Shruggers, Cliff Frederiksen

× Expand Amy Depa The Shruggers (left to right): Jamie Jessup, guitar; Bryan Paul, bass; Craig Christopherson, drums; Dave Pankin, mandolin.

press release: High Noon Saloon presents

The Shruggers 4th Annual Toys 4 Tots Benefit

Saturday, December 7: Doors at 12:30 | Show at 1:00 | All Ages

All proceeds will go locally to the Toys 4 Tots of Dane county. Donation boxes will be on sight for toy donations. This year show includes some of Madison’s finest musicians. Without further ado, I present to you this year’s musical line up:

1:00-1:45 | Cliff Frederiksen

2:00 - 2:50 | The Shruggers

3:10 - 4:10 | Magic Conch

4:30 - 6:00 | Mission- A Tribute to Jerry Garcia Band

-TICKETS- $10 suggested donation and/or toy donation

Tickets available at High-Noon.com, by phone at 1-866-777-8932, and at The Sylvee during their daily box office hours.