Misunderstood, The Red Flags, Audiophilia, Coasting

× Expand Joey Dunst/JCdunst Photography The Red Flags (left to right): Ally Borchardt, Jonah Wilson and Gabe Wilson.

press release: Janesville's own "The Red Flags" bring there Instrument-Destroying Rock Style to Madison with special guests.

The Red Flags are a garage/basement rock band best known for their outlandish and unusually high energy live performances.

"Gabe (guitar, vocals) is a complete maniac on stage" says drummer Jonah Wilson. "He makes me dizzy the way he moves around." Gabe has been a known and documented maniac on stage swinging his arms and guitar around, often falling and knocking into things.

The band consists of only guitar, bass, drums and vocals and they like it that way due to the raw, stripped down yet alive sound that they strive so much for. "We sound like Rage Against The Machine and The White Stripes met and made sweet sweet love" says the ridiculous drummer, Jonah.

They have acquired a lot of local attention in their hometown of Janesville and have received credibility in the Milwaukee and Madison music scenes as well. You can check out their single "Lovely Woman" on YouTube now!