media release: Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes is a Latin jazz band from Milwaukee. Exploring the music of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Brazil, Latin Vibes blends popular and folkloric grooves with contemporary jazz. Bringing creativity, virtuosity, and "el espíritu del Caribe" here is Mitchell Shiner Latin Vibes.

Mitch Shiner - Vibraphone Steve Peplin - Guitar David Wake - Piano Joey Sanchez - Bass Bony Benavides - Congas Hannah Johnson - Drum set