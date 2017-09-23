Mixed Metal Sculpture

Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

press release: 

Artist Demonstration and Kids Craft Station: On Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the new Driftless Historium Museum & Research Center (100 S Second St), Mount Horeb artist John Pahlas (of Center Ground Studios) will demonstrate the art of mixed metal sculpture.  

In addition, this family-friendly drop-by event features a free children’s craft station that will encourage self expression by young artists under the supervision of Historical Society staff and volunteer educators. 

Info
Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Crafts, Kids & Family
608-437-6486
