Artist Demonstration and Kids Craft Station: On Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the new Driftless Historium Museum & Research Center (100 S Second St), Mount Horeb artist John Pahlas (of Center Ground Studios) will demonstrate the art of mixed metal sculpture.

In addition, this family-friendly drop-by event features a free children’s craft station that will encourage self expression by young artists under the supervision of Historical Society staff and volunteer educators.