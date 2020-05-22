ONLINE: Mixology Cocktail Demo

press release: Have some fun while you are staying close to home and kick off your Memorial Day weekend in style. Happening via Zoom, register for the link.

Catered Cocktails owner and mixologist, Jenny, will demonstrate an easy, festive drink using common household elements. Attendees are encouraged to experiment with their favorite ingredients during this live presentation and design their own unique creation. In this interactive class, feel free to ask questions about drink mixing, bar tools or anything you would like to learn about onsite beverage services. We can then compare our masterpieces and trade recipe ideas with each other!

Bring your favorites from the list below:

white liquor (you can skip the booze to create a mocktail!)

syrup, juice or soda mixer (bring more than one if you want!)

fruit or even vegetables like a cucumber or jalapeno

herbs and/or other condiments like olives

Also, have the following items ready:

glass or mason jar

ice

muddler (if you don't have a muddler, bring a spoon or other device for mashing)

shaker (if you don't have a shaker, bring another glass)

cutting board and knife (or have items pre-sliced)

Let's discover new flavor combinations to sip this season!

Terri Lynn Yanke - CEO, Founder, Biz & Brand Builder, Experience Maker at Eventful Advantage LLC will be facilitating this event.

*Please note - you must be at least 21 years old to attend this event.