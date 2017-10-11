6-9 pm: Like most art forms, the creation of a great cocktail is something that is taken for granted — until one gets set in front of you, of course. The symbiotic pairing of booze (specifically, the awesome stuff from Copper and Kings and Bitter Truth) and music takes center stage at MCW’s first event of the week, Mixt&pe Madison. Gib’s is going full-on noise pop for this one, inspired by the songs off of Sleigh Bells’ album Bitter Rivals. Personally, we’re already looking forward to the sweet, sweet damage a “To Hell With You” or a “Young Legends” is gonna do.