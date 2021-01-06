RSVP for MLK Day Youth Call to Service

media release: NOTE: MUST PRE-REGISTER (see below)

Join us for an afternoon of educational and engaging content as we explore service and activism in Dr. King's memory.

About this Event

The King Coalition, in partnership with the city of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, United Way of Dane County, and the Urban League of Greater Madison is pleased to invite middle and high school youth to attend the MLK Day Youth Call to Service on Monday, Jan. 18.

The 2021 MLK Day Youth Call to Service will be held virtually on Monday, January 18, from 1:00-4:30pm (Central Time). Sessions will be conducted over Zoom and will feature local representatives. This year's partners include Simone Lawrence, The Hitterz Collective, Freedom Inc., and K. Sankofa.

This is a completely free experience. Attendees will receive T-shirt and any necessary supplies for them to participate in the workshops.

Space is limited, so register today!

