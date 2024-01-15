MLK Youth Call To Service

media release: The King Coalition, in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Madison, City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, and others is pleased to invite middle school youth to attend the MLK Day Youth Call to Service on Monday, Jan. 15th.

The 2024 MLK Day Youth Call to Service will be held at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin Street, Madison. The main event will run roughly 12-5pm (doors to open around 11:30). Engaging workshops, lunch, and an event t-shirt will all be provided at no cost.

Registration is limited to youth groups serving middle school youth. Space is limited.

For more information, please contact Andrew Schilcher at aschilcher@ulgm.org

More King Coalition events:

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

4:30pm – 7:00pm, UW Gordon Dining & Event Center | 770 W. Dayton St.: 34th Annual MLK Free Community Dinner, hosted By King Coalition. Share a meal with friends, old and new, in Dr. King’s spirit of beloved community.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

10:30am – 2:30pm, Madison College Goodman South Campus: MLK College Readiness Summit, hosted By The College Station. Learn about precollege programs, the admissions process, scholarships, and more. Register here.

6:00pm – 11:00pm, Wisconsin Masonic Center: “I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball, hosted By Women in Focus.Buy your tickets to help Women in Focus raise scholarship funds and help "Actualize the Dream." Tickets

Sunday, January 14, 2024

7:30am – 10:00am, Edgewood High School: MLK Outstanding Young Person Breakfast, hosted By Urban League of Greater Madison. Join us to recognize over 200 middle and high school youth who are excelling in school and community honoring the spirit of Dr. King. Tickets TBA.

4:30pm – 6:00pm, Fountain of Life Church: MLK Ecumenical Service, hosted By King Coalition. Join us to promote the "beloved community" through spiritual inclusivity.

Monday, January 15, 2024

11:30am – 5:00pm, Madison Central Library: MLK Youth Call To Service, hosted By King Coalition, Urban League of Greater Madison, and others. Engaging workshops and more activities encouraging middle and high school youth to serve in the spirit of Dr. King. Tickets

5:00pm – 8:00pm, Overture Center Capitol Theater: 39th Annual City of Madison & Dane County MLK Day Observance, hosted By King Coalition. Welcoming Terrence Roberts, one of the Little Rock Nine. Presentation of MLK Humanitarian Award by mayor & county executive. MLK Community Choir.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

5:30 – 7:00pm, Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. MLK Symposium — An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith, hosted By UW-Madison Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement. An evening with acclaimed writer, actress, and teacher Anna Deavere Smith as she reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. More Info