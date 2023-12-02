MLS x TOCA Kickoff Party

media release: TOCA Football Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, is hosting an event at its Madison location. Attendees will have the opportunity to demo TOCA soccer classes and TOCA training, a first-of-its-kind, technology-backed player development methodology. The event will also feature free branded giveaways.

TOCA’s state-of-the-art training studios showcase proprietary technology and soccer training curricula used by some of the best professional teams and players around the world.

To sign up for a complimentary training session use link: https://www.tocafootball.com/events/mls-x-toca-madison-soccer-kickoff-party

WHEN: December 2, 2023, 9 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: 5964 Executive Dr, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Last year, TOCA announced a historic partnership with Major League Soccer to inspire and develop the next generation of soccer players in North America. The 10-year partnership will serve as a foundation for the long-term growth and development of soccer and is a reflection of the region’s commitment to investing in the sport’s expansion.