ONLINE: MMAD Complete the Song Contest

press release: Week 2 - Nick Matthews "Crocodile Smile:" Program airs beginning Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. Complete the Song! Week 2

Your FFF can watch the program or click directly on contestant videos to view their completed songs. FFF's will be able to "vote" by making donations for the contestant of their choice. Each $1 dollar of a donation equals 1 vote. People can vote as many times and for as many artists as they choose. Voting continues through Sunday, April 25, at midnight. There will be a "real time" indicator showing the number of votes each artist has. The artist with the most vote donations will receive 50 points for Week 1. The second place artist will receive 40 points, 3rd place gets 30 points and 4th place gets 20 points. All remaining contestants who submit a completed song will receive 5 points for the week. The process will be the same each week. After the 4th week, we sum up all the point totals and the top four contestants will split $6,000 in prize money!