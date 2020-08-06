MMoCA Galleries Reopen

× Expand The Bill McClain Collection of Chicago Imagism, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Gladys Nilsson, Pearly Shade, 2005. Watercolor and gouache on paper, 40 1/2 x 60 inches.

For some there is no greater respite in times of trouble than art. The cool, calming galleries of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art are reopening for musing, meditation and, of course, just appreciating art. Masks are required and visitors should stay 6 feet apart. On view: a video exhibit by Sebura&Gartelmann; collages, watercolors, paintings and prints by Gladys Nilsson (an example pictured above); modernist photography by Wisconsin's James Cagle; and a stunning array of poppy, trippy, design-y work from the Chicago Imagists. Current hours are noon-8 pm Thursdays and Fridays; 10 am-8 pm Saturdays; and noon-5 pm Sundays; 10 am-noon Sundays are reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.