MMoCA Mosaic 5K

to

RSVP

press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is raising funds this winter with a socially-distanced event, the MMoCA Mosaic 5K! Funds raised will support the museum's admission-free policy, operations, exhibitions, and programming. Just register online for $35, then run, walk or roll the 5K anywhere you want--inside or out--even with a walk through your neighborhood January 15-31, 2021. All registrants will receive a limited-edition scarf featuring the artwork of Terrence Adeyanju!

Photos submitted by registrants of their 5K experience will become part of a vibrant photo mosaic, viewable online and in the MMoCA lobby beginning February 23, 2021.

Registration begins Thursday, December 10, 2020. Visit mmoca.org beginning December 10 for more information.

Info

Fundraisers
Art Exhibits & Events, Recreation
608-257-0158
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - MMoCA Mosaic 5K - 2021-01-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MMoCA Mosaic 5K - 2021-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MMoCA Mosaic 5K - 2021-01-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MMoCA Mosaic 5K - 2021-01-15 00:00:00 ical