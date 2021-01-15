press release: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is raising funds this winter with a socially-distanced event, the MMoCA Mosaic 5K! Funds raised will support the museum's admission-free policy, operations, exhibitions, and programming. Just register online for $35, then run, walk or roll the 5K anywhere you want--inside or out--even with a walk through your neighborhood January 15-31, 2021. All registrants will receive a limited-edition scarf featuring the artwork of Terrence Adeyanju!

Photos submitted by registrants of their 5K experience will become part of a vibrant photo mosaic, viewable online and in the MMoCA lobby beginning February 23, 2021.

Registration begins Thursday, December 10, 2020. Visit mmoca.org beginning December 10 for more information.