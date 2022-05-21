MMoCA Teen Forum Poetry

press release: MMoCA's Teen Forum is seeking teenagers aged 14-18 for a Teen Poetry Event, featuring teens interested in spoken word, poetry, and songwriting. They'll present their works from 1–2 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Museum.

The theme of the event revolves around the concept of “the box,” reflecting the Teen Forum-organized exhibition, Boxed In, now on view at MMoCA. Boxed In explores the theme of “the box,” and how it can define and sometimes confine us in life.

Submissions should respond to these questions: What is “the box?” Who is inside “the box?” What happens when “the box” is broken? Each submission should be no longer than 3 minutes when performed.

Submissions must be received by the Museum by midnight, May 11, 2022. The Teen Forum will review the submissions and select up to 10 poets to perform their work. Those selected will receive a $25 honorarium.

The Teen Forum Poetry Event will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 1–2 PM, in MMoCA Lecture Hall. Admission to MMoCA is free of charge. Masks are strongly encouraged inside the building.