ONLINE: MMSD 2020 Referenda

press release: Community Information Sessions on the 2020 Referenda

Madison Metropolitan School District will be holding several community information sessions during September and October to discuss the upcoming referenda that will appear on your ballot in November. Each session will primarily focus on the high school that is hosting (virtually) the session, but experts will be available to answer all of your questions during each session. We hope you can join us. The sessions (all 5 pm) will be streamed live on our Facebook page.

September 16 (East)

September 22 (Capital High)

September 23 (Memorial)

September 29 (La Follette)

October 1 (West)

October 6 (Session held exclusively in Spanish; details TBA)

And at 6 pm on October 7, we’ll be holding a Teletown Hall Meeting in which District officials will share information about the upcoming 2020 referenda. Participants of the Telephone Town Hall event will have an opportunity to ask questions, share comments on their touch tone phones or just listen in to the meeting. All Madison-area residents will receive a phone call inviting them to join this live telephone town hall meeting. Register your phone number now!