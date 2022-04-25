ONLINE: MMSD Land Acknowledgment Ceremony

media release: Today, Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) will hold an historic ceremony to honor the land now known as Madison as well as the original inhabitants, the Ho-Chunk people, for whom this area was known as Teejop, or Four Lakes. The student-led initiative will include leaders from all Wisconsin tribes. The ceremony is being held today (Monday), April 25th at 10:40 a.m. at the District’s Holtzman Building, 333 Holtzman Rd, Madison.

The Land Acknowledgement ceremony is the first to be held by a public school district in Wisconsin. The ceremony will include speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation and other officials, the exchange of gifts, drums and the installation of a plaque to be installed at MMSD schools.

The event will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/ mmsdtv.