MMSD Schools/Programs Closed

media release: All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed today, February 9, 2023.

Madison Metropolitan School District will be closed today in advance of the expected winter storm this afternoon due to concerns over hazardous travel conditions.

  • All MMSD schools and facilities will be closed today, February 9, 2023.
  • All after-school activities are canceled.
  • All in-person MSCR programs have been cancelled for Thursday, February 9 due to expected winter weather and hazardous road conditions. Virtual programs will continue as scheduled. 

For information on how we make decisions about weather-related closings, please visit mmsd.org/weather

