MNA Front Yard Sculpture Contest

press release: The Arts Committee of the Marquette Neighborhood Association invites all neighborhood residents to create a work of 3-D art in your front yard for a community public art exhibition on Saturday, July 11!

This project is about expressing creativity, no matter the skill level. ALL members of the Marquette neighborhood are welcome and encouraged to participate by creating a 3-D work of art in their front yard that fits the theme of “Imaginary Worlds.” Families/roommates/etc. are welcome to collaborate, and businesses are welcome to participate! Artists register here: https://tinyurl.com/2020mnasculpturecontestreg

Create your own planet, fairy house, city of the future, fantasy landscape, scene from your favorite book, or whatever your imagination cooks up! A sculpture can be made from trash, yard waste, cardboard boxes, found materials or traditional art supplies.

Registration is not required, but those who sign up by Thursday, July 9, will be featured on a map of sculptures that will be made available the day of the event on the MNA website. Registration is required for those who want to participate in the contest. A small team of local artists will choose the winners, and on Sunday, July 12, winners in the following categories will be announced via Facebook Live on the Marquette Neighborhood Association Facebook page:

Most Creative

Most Topical

Outstanding Artistry

Crowd Favorite

Please follow all social distancing rules currently in mandate while viewing or participating in this event. All sculptures must be viewable from the street and/or sidewalk, and must not disrupt pedestrian traffic in any way.