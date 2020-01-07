Madison Network of Black Professionals

RSVP

Eagle School, Fitchburg 5454 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Madison Network of Black Professionals will be hosting our Monthly Luncheon this upcoming Tuesday, January 7, from 11:30am-1pm at the Eagle School located at 5454 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg. MNBP dues paying members are FREE and and invited guests attending the luncheon for the first time are also free! Non-members are asked to pay $10 which is accepted in the form of cash or credit/debit card.

Eagle School, Fitchburg 5454 Gunflint Trail, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
608-285-2627
