press release: Honors Night At The Movies presented by Madison Smile Solutions is coming up NEXT Saturday, and we hope you'll be able to join us! Please share with your neighbors, friends, and family to make it a true community event. Plus, we'll be debuting our 2020 Year in Review video honoring some amazing people!

Thanks to presenting sponsor Madison Smile Solutions, we'll be showing two movies:

Moana - show starts at 5:45pm

The Great Outdoors - show starts at 8:30pm

The cost is $20 per car, and includes a box of popcorn and red vines. Concessions will be available for purchase as well.

More information or purchase tickets: https://tri4schools.org/honors-night/