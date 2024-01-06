Mobile Device Basics: iOS/Apple

media release: Have you received a new Apple device lately? Have you recently switched from Android to Apple and are looking for some guidance with navigating your new system? Then this FREE workshop is for you!

We'll discuss: Navigating your device, common apps, helpful accessibility & privacy settings, and tips & tricks for safety and security with your device. Feel free to bring your Apple device with for in-workshop practice!

Everyone who attends will leave with new library swag and be entered to win some awesome prizes, ranging from gift cards to the grand prize: an Apple iPad mini (6th generation) + case! *MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN*

Registration is required. Space is limited, so please register here: https://forms.gle/mV6WdBPQaRCaj2GE6

This workshop will be livestreamed, and recorded by McFarland Cable, for those who cannot attend in person.

This workshop is sponsored by the Public Library Association, AT&T, and DigitalLearn.org.