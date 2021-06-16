media release: Three community organizations are bringing free, accessible recreation to Madison neighborhoods – Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR), Madison Parks and Madison Reading Project are hosting a Mobile Madison event on Wednesday, June 16, at 4:30 pm at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities – Art Cart will provide ArtKits, FIT2GO will provide free recreation activities and the Madison Reading Project will provide free books, 4:30-7:30 pm. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy a free movie with Madison Parks. Beginning at 7:30 pm, see Disney’s Raya & the Last Dragon.

These organizations are working to showcase several fun and enriching activities to keep children engaged this summer.

The next Mobile Madison event is Friday, June 25, 9 am-12 pm at Reindahl Splash Park, 1818 Portage Rd.

MOVIE DETAILS: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Directors: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

Production year: 2021

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1h 47min

Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina

Mobile Madison Partners:

Madison Parks, is a division of the City of Madison, and has more than 270 parks and provides hiking trails, golf courses, community pool, disc golf courses, ice skating, cross-country skiing, off-leash dog parks and more.

MSCR FIT2GO’s mission is to bring free, fun activities and games to Madison neighborhoods. Look for the FIT2GO van and enjoy yard games, scavenger hunts, disc golf, obstacle courses, Imagination Playground and many more engaging activities. Activities are adaptive to any age and ability. The FIT2GO Van also provides environmental education and nature walks. The complete schedule is available at mscr.org.

The Art Cart is a free, drop-in traveling art program that provides creative art-making experiences to children ages 3+ and their families. Art Cart held in partnership with Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) and MSCR. Like Summer 2020, Art Cart is providing ArtKits for families to take home to complete. Directions for each kit are posted on the MSCR YouTube Channel and website. ArtKits are limited and available first-come, first served. The Art Cart schedule takes place through August 18 and is available at mscr.org.

Madison Reading Project's mission is to deliver high quality, literacy learning, reinforcement programs to underserved children, by engaging them in differentiated literacy activities designed to create not only a love of learning, but build and reinforce age-appropriate skills needed to develop the young reader.