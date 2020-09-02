MOcal Pop-up

media release: Join Madison Originals for a socially-safe MOcal collab featuring dishes from Quivey's Grove, North and South Seafood & Smokehouse, Roman Candle, Parthenon Gyros and Yola's Cafe! Event proceeds will benefit the Madison Children's Museum.

You can either:

1. Drive-thru and enjoy your dishes to-go

2. Bring your picnic gear and enjoy the goods outside at Quivey's

This is a cashless event with one-time use menus* that each car will receive upon arrival. Mark what you would like to purchase on the menu, pay via credit card, and we will bring the order right to your car OR picnic area.

*Menu + prices to be announced at https://www.facebook.com/events/1236914766663226