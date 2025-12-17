media release: The annual Model Railroad School will be held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli Street, Verona, WI 53593 on January 4, 2026 from 1-4 PM. The event is open to all adults and children (accompanied by an adult). Experienced model railroaders will share the tools and techniques that create realistic scenes in miniature where trains run. There are opportunities for hands-on learning, especially for youngsters. They can participate in a “Make and Take” Clinic where they get a FREE freight car kit (while supplies last) that they can assemble and test run on the Youth Group train layout. Model railroaders present live demonstrations of the varied aspects of the hobby. This includes the basics of model assembly: painting and weathering; engine and car maintenance; making model trees and other aspects of scenery; painting and lighting structure kits; layout design and laying realistic track; electrical wiring and the up-to-date electronic control of trains. The hobby of model railroading takes toy trains into another rich and diverse dimension, where railroad operation is replicated in varied eras. The hobby presents opportunities to engage in history, architecture, engineering, landscaping, art and design, and the transportation business, all in miniature.

The Model Railroad School provides an opportunity to learn about a rewarding lifetime hobby. The presenters will be happy to answer the questions of attendees as they have for over 40 years of the Model Railroad School.

The annual free event is sponsored by the South Central Wisconsin Division (SCWD) of the National Model Railroad Association (NMRA).