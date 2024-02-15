media release: Gilda’s Club of Madison Presents a documentary from Justinsuperstar: MOM & DAD’S NIPPLE FACTORY

Following the screening, a panel discussion will take place with staff from Gilda’s Club- Madison, and other local, medical support experts.

Tickets $18

“When Randi is diagnosed with breast cancer, her husband Brian, a conservative Midwest family man, embarks on an extraordinary journey to boost her morale, which turns into a homespun prosthetic nipple business, all while staying under the radar from their friends, their church and their five children.”