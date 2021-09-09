9/9-26, Overture Center-Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 pm Sundays, plus 2 pm, 9/18 & 25. $49-$34.

media release: By Adrienne Kennedy, Adam P. Kennedy.

September 9-26, 2021

Wisconsin Premiere

Directed by Baron Kelly; featuring Marti Gobel & Jamaica Gobel

It’s the Swinging ‘60s in London, and American playwright Adrienne Kennedy finds herself among the rich and ultra-famous when she’s hired to write a stage version of John Lennon’s new book. Told in an interview-style conversation between Kennedy and her son, this autobiographical play shares her sense of awed wonder as she tries to hold her artistic ground in a patriarchal world of show business luminaries.

“Allows us effortless access into Adrienne’s memory, which has been painted with a loving faithfulness that makes London into newly explored territory... …the writing is impressively detailed and echoes with the same poetry of the prosaic that defines (her) best works.” - Talkin' Broadway

When we are together again, we want to make sure that you — and all of us— are as safe as possible so you can relax and enjoy the thrill of live theater. As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been closely watching local public health conditions and recommendations from the CDC and other government entities.

For our upcoming production of Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles? opening in September, we will be requiring audiences to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, and to be fully masked while in the theater. These policies will remain in effect until further notice. We will continue to update our policies throughout the coming season when circumstances change.

In addition to audiences, Forward Theater has mandated vaccinations for performers, production members, and staff.

ATTENDING A SHOW: Patrons must present a photo ID and show proof that they meet the CDC definition of being fully vaccinated at the time of entry into the Playhouse. Patrons may display proof of vaccination with their physical vaccination card, or a photo of their card. We are investigating additional digital options for providing proof of vaccination and will communicate any updates when available.

A digital version of our performances is available for ticket holders who do not meet safety requirements.

EXEMPTIONS: We will offer exemptions for those unable to be vaccinated, such as children under 12, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs that prevent vaccination. These patrons must provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before performance start time.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: More details on what patrons can expect when arriving at the the theater are being worked out with Overture Center staff and will be communicated to you well in advance of opening night.

As both vaccine and mask mandates are in place for the September show, standard seating capacity will be in effect.

For an up-to-date status on our policies, visit the Safety page on ForwardTheater.com.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been deeply grateful for your patience, flexibility, and understanding. We couldn't be more excited to welcome you back to Forward Theater, and we look forward to working together to make performances safe for all.