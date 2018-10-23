press release: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is the founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program in Flint, Michigan. A pediatrician, scientist, and activist, Dr. Hanna-Attisha has testified twice before the United States Congress, was presented the Freedom of Expression Courage Award by PEN America, and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for her role in uncovering the Flint Water Crisis and leading recovery efforts. She has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, BBC and countless other media outlets championing the cause of children in Flint and beyond. Her new bestselling book, What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City, tells the story of the Flint, Michigan community coming together in the face of a shameful disaster to fight for justice and build a better world for future generations.

This event is brought to you by WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and the Robert F. and Jean E. Holtz Center.

Please join WUD DLS for An Evening with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha on Tuesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m. The doors of Shannon Hall in Memorial Union will open at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

Sign Language interpreting will be provided with CART captioning available upon request. If you need another accommodation to attend this event, please contact Kate Lewandowski at kate.lewandowski@wisc.edu. All accommodation requests should be made no less than two weeks before the event. We will attempt to fulfill requests made after this date but cannot guarantee they will be met.